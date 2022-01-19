Canada, others making clear to Russia that more Ukraine moves unacceptable - PM

Canada is working with international partners to make very clear to Russia that any further moves against Ukraine are absolutely unacceptable, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We are standing there with diplomatic responses, with sanctions, with a full press on the international stage to ensure that Russia respects the people of Ukraine, respects their choice to choose their governments," he told a briefing.

