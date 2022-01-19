Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar, Finnish counterpart discuss ties, Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:36 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held discussions with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on a host of issues, including Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said in his wide-ranging discussions with Haavisto, he noted the steady growth of bilateral cooperation.

''Agreed that we would work to strengthen the ties further in 2022,'' he said.

''Exchanged views about Afghanistan in detail. India and Finland have cooperated in the past on humanitarian support there,'' Jaishankar said.

''Expect to work closely with each other in international organizations including the UN Human Rights Council,'' he added.

