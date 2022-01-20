Left Menu

Updated: 20-01-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 00:00 IST
Prisoner dies in Nagpur hospital during treatment
A 59-year-old prisoner undergoing life imprisonment at the Central Jail in Nagpur died during treatment at a government hospital in the city, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Gopal Bhauraoji Tarar, was a native of Hingna in Nagpur district and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in a criminal case, he said.

Tarar's health started deteriorating in the jail on Sunday and as per advice of the prison's Chief Medical Officer, he was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he died on Monday, the official said.

He, however, did not elaborate on the cause of the convict's death.

On the basis of information given by Jail Superintendent A M Kumre, the Dhantoli police registered a case of accidental death. A magisterial inquiry would be soon conducted in the matter, the official said.

