British police arrest two men in Texas synagogue attack investigation
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:44 IST
British police on Thursday arrested two men as part of an investigation into a hostage taking at a synagogue in Texas.
"Two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester," counter terrorism police said.
The daylong siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, ended in gunfire on Saturday night with all four hostages released unharmed and the death of the suspect.
