Japan wants to work with France for 'free and open' Indo-Pacific, minister says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:33 IST
Japan wants to increase cooperation with France and realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, Tokyo's foreign minister said on Thursday, ahead of "two-plus-two" talks between the foreign and defence ministers of both countries.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi made the comment ahead of the virtual talks, which come as Tokyo has been looking to deepen security cooperation in the region given China's growing might.
