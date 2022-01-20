Left Menu

NATO secretary general: Biden's comments not a green light for Russian aggression

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden's "minor incursion" comment was not a green light to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after Biden's remarks, the White House rowed back from any suggestion that a smaller-scale Russian military incursion would meet a weaker U.S. response.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden's "minor incursion" comment was not a green light to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Not at all", Stoltenberg told CNN in an interview on Thursday when asked if Biden's remarks gave a green light to Russian aggression.

"Russia will be held accountable if it invades - and it depends on what it does," Biden told reporters a day earlier. "It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do", he said on Wednesday. Shortly after Biden's remarks, the White House rowed back from any suggestion that a smaller-scale Russian military incursion would meet a weaker U.S. response.

