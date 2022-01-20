Left Menu

T'gana govt extends COVID-19 restrictions up to Jan 31

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:12 IST
  Country:
  India

The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

On January 1, the government issued an order prohibiting rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events.

Among other directives, the order said the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others should ensure strict compliance in mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent sanitation of premises.

