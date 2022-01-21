Sudan military chief announces ministerial appointments
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 00:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudan's military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appointed 15 ministers in the government, a statement from the Sovereign Council said on Thursday. Burhan's appointments include Ali Sadek Ali for the foreign ministry and Mohammed Abdallah Mahmoud for the energy portfolio.
Earlier today, the council agreed with a U.S. delegation on forming a national independent government of technocrats and launching a comprehensive national dialogue to resolve the current political crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sovereign Council
- Sudan
- U.S.
- Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
- Burhan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Internet and mobile services appear to be disrupted in Sudan ahead of protests - Netblocks
ANALYSIS-Sudan transition needs reset after civilian leader's exit puts military back in driving seat
Communications disrupted in Sudan ahead of anti-military protests
Crowds take to streets in Sudan in latest anti-military protests
Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests