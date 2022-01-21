Left Menu

Sudan military chief announces ministerial appointments

Sudan's military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appointed 15 ministers in the government, a statement from the Sovereign Council said on Thursday. Burhan's appointments include Ali Sadek Ali for the foreign ministry and Mohammed Abdallah Mahmoud for the energy portfolio.

Earlier today, the council agreed with a U.S. delegation on forming a national independent government of technocrats and launching a comprehensive national dialogue to resolve the current political crisis.

