President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day.

21-01-2022
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day. President Kovind said that these states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of the northeast.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. PM Modi also extended his greetings to the three Northeast states on their statehood day.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development. Praying for their constant progress," the Prime Minister said in a tweet today. Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972. (ANI)

