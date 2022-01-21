LG Anil Baijal rejects government's proposal of ending weekend curfew in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and ease COVID-19 restrictions, LG House sources informed. According to the sources, Baijal agreed to 50 per cent attendance in private offices but said that the status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets.

A decision will be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further, the sources said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent a recommendation to LG Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew.

In the proposal, Kejriwal also asked to end the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the sources added. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said "Now cases are declining, to keeping this and employment in view Arvind Kejriwal has decided to end weekend curfew."

"The proposal has been sent. We are waiting for the response from LG," he said. Earlier in the month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

As many as 12,306 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in Delhi on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 21.48 per cent. (ANI)

