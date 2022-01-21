Left Menu

EU needs clearer rules to balance protecting borders and human rights - EU border agency chief

The European Union needs clearer rules on striking a balance between respecting human rights and protecting its borders, the chief of the European Union's border and coastguard agency said on Friday. "Clarification (is needed) how to strike the balance between prohibiting illegal crossing while maintaining access to international protection for those who are in need.

Fabrice Leggeri Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union needs clearer rules on striking a balance between respecting human rights and protecting its borders, the chief of the European Union's border and coastguard agency said on Friday.

"Clarification (is needed) how to strike the balance between prohibiting illegal crossing while maintaining access to international protection for those who are in need. These are the key principles to combine", Fabrice Leggeri, director of the EU border agency Frontex, told reporters in Lithuania. "Legal clarification is needed everywhere in the European Union to know what is possible and what is not," he added.

Frontex has been under increased scrutiny for failing to meet transparency requirements, as well as over allegations of violating the human rights of certain people seeking asylum while forcefully returning other migrants to non-EU countries.

