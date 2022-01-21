Left Menu

Mumbai: Snake found in HC judge's chamber rescued by NGO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:11 IST
Mumbai: Snake found in HC judge's chamber rescued by NGO
  • Country:
  • India

A snake was discovered early Friday morning inside the chamber of a judge of the Bombay High Court.

The 4.5 to 5 feet long, non-venomous snake was found by the court staff at around 9.30am when Justice N R Borkar was not present in his chamber, which is on the ground floor of the three-storey High Court building.

Officials said police was alerted, who in turn called NGO 'Sarpmitra', which specializes in rescuing reptiles and reintroducing them into their natural habitat.

The snake has been rescued and will be released into its appropriate surrounding, one of the officials said.

The HC is holding hearings virtually at present due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, which has also led to reduced footfalls in the premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022