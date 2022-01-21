Left Menu

Kurdish-led forces kill 23 Islamic State militants in Syria, source says

Kurdish-led forces in Syria killed 23 Islamic State militants in clashes after the jihadist group attacked a prison in the northeastern city of Hasaka on Thursday, a military source in the Kurdish-led forces said. Seven members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and an allied security force called the Asayish were killed in the attack, an attempt by Islamic State to free prisoners in the jail, the source said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Seven members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and an allied security force called the Asayish were killed in the attack, an attempt by Islamic State to free prisoners in the jail, the source said on Friday.

Seven members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and an allied security force called the Asayish were killed in the attack, an attempt by Islamic State to free prisoners in the jail, the source said on Friday. The SDF said it had detained 89 militants in the area, where clashes were continuing and a witness said warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition could be heard overhead.

The SDF is backed by the United States and has fought in support of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. While Islamic State was driven from most of the territory it held in Syria years ago, its cells continue to carry out attacks in areas held by the SDF and the Syrian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

