Left Menu

Jaishankar expresses shock over reports that 4 Indians lost lives at Canada-US border, asks envoys to respond

We will work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events, he said.Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP on Thursday said that the bodies of four people -- two adults, a teen and an infant -- were found on the Canadian side of the U.S.Canada border near Emerson on Wednesday.US officials say the dead are believed to be a family from India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:27 IST
Jaishankar expresses shock over reports that 4 Indians lost lives at Canada-US border, asks envoys to respond
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over media reports that four Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border, and asked ambassadors in the two countries to urgently respond to the situation.

In a heartbreaking tragedy, the family of four, including the baby, all believed to be Indians, died from exposure to cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US in an apparent human smuggling operation, according to media reports.

''Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation,'' he said.

India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria described the incident as a ''grave tragedy''. ''An Indian consular team is travelling today from @IndiainToronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We will work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events,'' he said.

Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday said that the bodies of four people -- two adults, a teen and an infant -- were found on the Canadian side of the U.S./Canada border near Emerson on Wednesday.

US officials say the dead are believed to be a family from India. They are thought to have been attempting to cross into the US, according to the media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022