U.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia government officials
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:05 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man for making violent threats against local government election officials in Georgia, in the first criminal case of its kind since the 2020 presidential election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Georgia
- The U.S. Justice Department
Advertisement