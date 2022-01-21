Left Menu

COVID-19: Officials told to reopen hostels, residential schools of Maha social justice department

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:28 IST
Maharashtra Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday directed officials to reopen hostels of his department in coordination with municipal corporations and district administrations as classroom teaching was set to begin in schools in the state from Monday.

According to a government release, Munde has directed commissioners in municipal areas, the disaster management department and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to review the COVID-19 situation to reopen schools, including residential ones, and hostels.

All necessary precautions must be taken before opening hostels and residential schools, he said.

Considering the inconvenience faced by students living in hostels and residential schools of the state social justice department, local authorities and the district administration have been instructed to start these hostels in accordance with local regulations and with necessary precautions, Munde said.

