German govt spokesperson denies report on Biden invite
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:41 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A German government spokesperson on Friday denied a report that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had refused an invitation to discuss the Ukraine crisis that came at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden. German magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier on Friday that Scholz did not accept the invitation due to a full schedule and the desire to show his presence in Germany as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the report, both sides hoped to organize a meeting by mid-February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Scholz
- Ukraine
- Der Spiegel
- Germany
- German
- Olaf Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Veteran U.S., Russia diplomats to tackle Ukraine tensions in Geneva
France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.
France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.
China's efforts for geopolitical influence in Ukraine increased in recent years
NATO weighs Russia''s security offer to end Ukraine standoff