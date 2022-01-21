German govt spokesperson denies report on Biden invite

A German government spokesperson on Friday denied a report that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had refused an invitation to discuss the Ukraine crisis that came at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden. German magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier on Friday that Scholz did not accept the invitation due to a full schedule and the desire to show his presence in Germany as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, both sides hoped to organize a meeting by mid-February.

