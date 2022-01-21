Left Menu

German govt spokesperson denies report on Biden invite

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:41 IST
German govt spokesperson denies report on Biden invite
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German government spokesperson on Friday denied a report that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had refused an invitation to discuss the Ukraine crisis that came at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden. German magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier on Friday that Scholz did not accept the invitation due to a full schedule and the desire to show his presence in Germany as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, both sides hoped to organize a meeting by mid-February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022