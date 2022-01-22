Ladakh team wins 9th IHAI national women's ice hockey championship

The Ladakh women’s team has won the ninth national women's ice hockey championship organised by the Ice Hockey Association of India in Himachal Pradesh, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The championship was held in Kaza area of Himachal Pradesh from January 15 – 21.

Six teams from Delhi, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Telangana and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police participated in the championship, he said.

A total of 20 players represented the union territory in the championship. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur and Ladakh Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Ravinder Kumar congratulated the team for bringing laurels to the union territory.

Meanwhile, a group of 40 women players -- 20 from Leh and an equal number from Kargil have successfully participated in the 30-day Ice Hockey Developmental Camp at Kaza, he said.

