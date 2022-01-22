Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi, opposes proposed changes in IAS cadre rules

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Centre's proposed amendments to the Indian Administrative Service Cadre Rules and said the move will violate the constitutional jurisdiction prescribed for the Central and State Governments and will reduce the spirit of working fearlessly and faithfully in the All India Service officers posted in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-01-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 12:34 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photos). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister took to Twitter to highlight the problems posed by the said amendment.

"It has been said in the letter that after this amendment, the Central Government will be able to call the officers of the All India Service on deputation to the Center without the consent of the concerned officer and the State Government," tweeted Gehlot. Rajasthan Chief Minister, who is also a Congress leader said that the proposed amendments affect the spirit of cooperative federalism of our Constitution.

He tweeted, "These proposed amendments affect the spirit of cooperative federalism of our Constitution. This will violate the constitutional jurisdiction prescribed for the Central and State Governments and will reduce the spirit of working fearlessly and faithfully in the All India Service officers posted in the state." The Centre has proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments. (ANI)

