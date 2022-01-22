Left Menu

Life imprisonment for four for killing a man

A court in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for killing a man in the district.First Additional District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash on Friday sentenced Vikram Bodra, Manjura Bodra alias Negro, Amrit Alda and Royaram Munda to life imprisonment for killing Sagar Kunkal on July 9, 2016.A murder case was registered against unknown people in Mufassil police station on the statement of Manki Arjun Singh Banra of Badachiru.According to police investigation, Royaram Munda had hired three contract killers to kill his uncle Mangla.

A court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for killing a man in the district.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash on Friday sentenced Vikram Bodra, Manjura Bodra alias Negro, Amrit Alda and Royaram Munda to life imprisonment for killing Sagar Kunkal on July 9, 2016.

A murder case was registered against unknown people in Mufassil police station on the statement of Manki Arjun Singh Banra of Badachiru.

According to police investigation, Royaram Munda had hired three contract killers to kill his uncle Mangla. Mangla was returning from Seraikela with another person Sagar Kunkal on a motorcycle. The three contract killers fired at the bike at night killing Kunkal while Mangla had a narrow escape.

