Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border

​Romania, ​a member ‌of European ​Union and NATO, briefly scrambled ‌two fighter jets as a group of aerial targets ‌was detected near its ‌river border with Ukraine, the Romanian Defence Ministry said on ⁠social ​media ⁠website X.

The targets later disappeared ⁠from the radar monitoring systems ​without entering the national ⁠airspace, it said in a follow ⁠up ​post, adding that the air alert ⁠was lifted and explosions were reported ⁠on ⁠the Ukrainian territory.