Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border

Romania briefly scrambled two fighter jets after detecting aerial targets near its border with Ukraine, but they disappeared from radar without entering Romanian airspace.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 06:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 06:09 IST
Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border
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  • Country:
  • Romania

​Romania, ​a member ‌of European ​Union and NATO, briefly scrambled ‌two fighter jets as a group of aerial targets ‌was detected near its ‌river border with Ukraine, the Romanian Defence Ministry said on ⁠social ​media ⁠website X.

The targets later disappeared ⁠from the radar monitoring systems ​without entering the national ⁠airspace, it said in a follow ⁠up ​post, adding that the air alert ⁠was lifted and explosions were reported ⁠on ⁠the Ukrainian territory.

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