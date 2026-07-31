Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border
Romania briefly scrambled two fighter jets after detecting aerial targets near its border with Ukraine, but they disappeared from radar without entering Romanian airspace.
- Country:
- Romania
Romania, a member of European Union and NATO, briefly scrambled two fighter jets as a group of aerial targets was detected near its river border with Ukraine, the Romanian Defence Ministry said on social media website X.
The targets later disappeared from the radar monitoring systems without entering the national airspace, it said in a follow up post, adding that the air alert was lifted and explosions were reported on the Ukrainian territory.
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