Maha: Man throws acid on wife over dispute in Nagpur

A 42-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife and injured her over a quarrel in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Rameshwari area under Ajni police station limits around 9.30 am, an official said.

The accused Suresh Zhengte (42) intercepted his wife, who was riding a bicycle to work, and threw a glass of acid on her face and fled the scene on his two-wheeler, the official said.

People in the area rushed the woman to a hospital, where her condition is said to be stable, he said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the couple, who have two children, had frequent disagreements, the official said.

An offence has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

