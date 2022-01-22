Left Menu

3 DMs, two SPs transferred in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:20 IST
The Election Commission has transferred three district magistrates and two superintendents of police in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla, Suryapal Gangwar will be the new district magistrate/district election officer of Firozabad, while Shivakant Dwivedi will be the new district magistrate of Bareilly.

Neha Sharma will be the new district magistrate of Kanpur Nagar.

Ashish Tripath will be the new SP of Firozabad, while Hemraj Meena will be the new superintendent of police of Kaushambi. The model code of conduct for elections had come into effect in Uttar Pradesh with the announcement of the poll schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

