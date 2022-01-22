Left Menu

Republic Day parade: Indian Navy contingent will comprise 100 personnel; its tableau to portray Navy's capabilities

The Indian Navy marching contingent for this year's Republic Day parade will comprise 96 personnel and three platoon commanders led by one contingent commander.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:51 IST
Republic Day parade: Indian Navy contingent will comprise 100 personnel; its tableau to portray Navy's capabilities
Naval contingent for Republic Day parade (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy marching contingent for this year's Republic Day parade will comprise 96 personnel and three platoon commanders led by one contingent commander. "Our contingent comprising 96 personnel, 3 platoon commanders and the Contingent Commander has put in months of dedicated practice to achieve the highest degree of refinement and coordination in our drills," said Lieutenant commander Kushal Agarwal, Air Electrical Officer posted at INS Rajali.

"A regular day of practice starts well before sunrise with warm-ups, standing and marching drills followed by the March past practice, under the supervision of our highly qualified Gunnery/Drill Instructors. We are ready and raring to March past the Saluting Dias of the Honorable President of India on the Tunes of One of the Finest Military Marching Band playing "Jai Bharati"- especially on this historic Republic Day as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," said Agarwal. Lieutenant commander Aanchal Sharma, who is an Observer Officer, posted at INAS 314 said, "The hard work and tough schedule in the last two months has paid off and if you see the contingent today, it is full of passion and pride and each individual has a sense of honour to be marching in front of our Supreme Commander, The President of India."

Sharma who was commissioned in June 2016 describes the preparation and the sentiments of the contingent as "unparalleled." "It is indeed an honor to be leading the Indian Naval Contingent," she added.

As per Lieutenant Preeti posted at INS India, the Navel tableau to be paraded at Republic Day parade is in pursuance of Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive. "Concurrently, the nation is also celebrating 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which finds a special mention in the tableau as Navy's contribution to our freedom struggle. It also showcases the multidimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy," she added.

Lt Mayank Bhagour is an Aviation Officer, currently posted at INS Rajali. He was commissioned in Jul 2019. "The forward part of the tableau depicts the Naval uprising of 1946, an event which contributed in India's struggle for Independence. The rear section of the tableau illustrates the 'Make in India' initiatives of Navy particularly for the period 1983 to 2021," said Lieutenant Mayank Bhagour.

"The model of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant with Light Combat Aircraft in air takes the center stage flanked by models of indigenous missile Corvette Kora, the Destroyer Visakhapatnam, Frigate Shivalik on left and P-75 submarine Kalvari, frigate Godavari and destroyer Delhi on the right side. Frames on the lower section of the trailer depict construction of Indian Naval platforms in India," he said. Meanwhile, the world-renowned brass band of the Indian Navy led by Vincent Johnson, Master Chief Petty Officer Musician I Hon (Sub Lieutenant) will play the tunes during the parade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022