Chinese Army has found missing boy from Arunachal: Defence PRO

Days after their help was sought by the Indian Army to locate a 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, a defence ministry PRO from Tezpur on Sunday said the Chinese Army has communicated to India that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh. "The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," said PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey.

Earlier, the Indian Army sought assistance from China's People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return a young boy who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and has been reportedly captured by the Chinese army, informed Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer. "17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," PRO tweeted on Thursday.

On January 19, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory. Gao claimed that the youth was 'abducted' from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. Gao further claimed that China's PLA has abducted the youth from where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh." In his tweet, Gao had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Centre is looking into all the issues at its level and holds discussions whenever the need arises. "Government is looking into issues at its level. Whenever there is a need for discussion, it holds discussions as well at its level," said Birla to ANI. (ANI)

