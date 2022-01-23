Left Menu

BJP, TMC clash near Kolkata as stones hurled at MP Arjun Singh

PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 23-01-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 12:46 IST
Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Bhatpara near Kolkata on Sunday as stones were allegedly hurled at Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh when he was attending a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, police said.

Two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

The BJP MP was rescued and sent to his residence safely, said Joint Commissioner of Police Dhruba Jyoti Dey.

A large contingent of police along with senior officers was deputed at the spot, he said.

On Saturday night, crude bombs were hurled at TMC's party office on BT Road in the nearby Panihati area, leading to clashes between the two sides, police said.

Both the incidents are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

