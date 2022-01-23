BJP, TMC clash near Kolkata as stones hurled at MP Arjun Singh
- Country:
- India
Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Bhatpara near Kolkata on Sunday as stones were allegedly hurled at Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh when he was attending a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, police said.
Two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in North 24 Parganas district, they said.
The BJP MP was rescued and sent to his residence safely, said Joint Commissioner of Police Dhruba Jyoti Dey.
A large contingent of police along with senior officers was deputed at the spot, he said.
On Saturday night, crude bombs were hurled at TMC's party office on BT Road in the nearby Panihati area, leading to clashes between the two sides, police said.
Both the incidents are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhatpara
- Chandra Bose
- North 24
- Panihati area
- Dhruba Jyoti Dey
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Republic Day celebrations to now start from Jan 23, include Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary
Republic Day celebrations to begin from Subash Chandra Bose' birth anniversary on Jan 23
As nation is marking his 125th birth anniversary, grand statue of Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi.
TN pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
DGCA imposes fine of Rs 20 lakh on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport over poor runway maintenance