COVID-19: Police patrolling underway in Kerala's capital in view of 'Sunday curfew'

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state, Kerala Police on Sunday morning conducted patrolling in view of 'Sunday curfew' across the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:42 IST
Police patrolling underway in Trivandrum in view of 'Sunday curfew' in Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state, Kerala Police on Sunday morning conducted patrolling in view of 'Sunday curfew' across the state. The police officials were seen checking the temperature of several people who were out on the streets.

A local food delivery boy said, "The police did check my temperature. I am fine. There is no traffic as the curfew is in place." On January 20, the Kerala government had announced that there will be a curfew on January 23 and January 30 (two consecutive Sundays) and only emergency services will be allowed to function on these two Sundays.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 45,136 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as per the state health bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

