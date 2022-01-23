Left Menu

National Legal Services Authority tableau depicting Lok Adalat to participate in Republic Day parade

National Legal Services Authority tableau depicting Lok Adalat to participate in Republic Day parade
In a first, a National Legal Services Authority tableau depicting Lok Adalat will participate in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath here on January 26.

The theme of the float by the Law Ministry (NALSA) is ''Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat'', officials said.

The front part of the tableau showcases 'Nyay Sbke Liye', a hand gesture of fearlessness, guarantee and protection, they said.

On the rear of the float, a hand can be seen opening its five fingers one by one, depicting five guiding principles of Lok Adalats -- accessible, definitive, affordable, equitable, and timely justice for all.

Lok Adalat is an innovative and a popular mechanism of alternative dispute resolution to resolve legal disputes in a spirit of conciliation outside the court. It follows a simple and informal procedure to settle disputes in the shortest possible time.

The order or the award of Lok Adalat is final and non-appealable.

During the national Lok Adalats organised in 2021, 1,27,87,329 cases were settled.

