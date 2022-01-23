Left Menu

Gram pradhan found hanging from tree

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A gram pradhan (village head) in Jharkhand's Pakur district was found hanging from a tree on Sunday, police said.

The body of Hatimara village gram pradhan was found hanging from a mango tree in a garden near his house this morning, Officer-in-Charge(Acting) of Maheshpur police station, Anand Pandit said.

The body of 45-year-old Kaleshwar Hansda has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Hansda's son Naresh Hansda said his father had gone to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night but we did not find him at home this morning. ''Following a search, we found the body hanging from a tree in the garden,'' he said.

The police officer said further investigation in this regard was on.

