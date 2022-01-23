Left Menu

Sanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.'s Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:53 IST
Sanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.'s Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that if sanctions were imposed on Russia now, the West would lose the ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He also said that if a single additional Russian force entered Ukraine in an aggressive manner, that action would trigger a significant response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022