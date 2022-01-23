Sanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.'s Blinken
23-01-2022
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that if sanctions were imposed on Russia now, the West would lose the ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine.
He also said that if a single additional Russian force entered Ukraine in an aggressive manner, that action would trigger a significant response.
