Left Menu

5-year-old girl raped on rooftop of house in Puri, fighting for life in hospital

PTI | Puri | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:36 IST
5-year-old girl raped on rooftop of house in Puri, fighting for life in hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the rooftop of her house in Odisha's Puri town, police said on Monday.

The girl is at present fighting for her life at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

The incident happened on Sunday when the girl was alone at home, police said.

The accused, an acquaintance to her family, took the girl to the rooftop and allegedly raped her, they said.

On hearing her screams, the girl's mother rushed to the roof and found the accused have fled from the spot, police said.

The girl was admitted to the Puri district hospital and later shifted to the medical facility in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.

Four separate teams have been formed to nab the accused, a driver, Superintendent of Police KV Singh said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.

The accused is a native of Jagatsinghpur district, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
4
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022