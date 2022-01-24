Left Menu

Man held with Rs 1.48 crore cash, jewellery

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to the Mangaluru junction railway station on Sunday detained a man travelling with Rs 1.48 crore in cash and 800 gm of gold ornaments without any valid records on the Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto express.

The RPF later handed over the man, identified as Mahendra Singh Rao (33), a native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, to the railway police at Mangaluru central, a release from the RPF said here. The railway police recorded his arrest charging cases under the provisions of the code of criminal procedure and the Karnataka Police Act.

The man was held during a preventive check on the Duronto express by the RPF personnel. They examined the luggage of the man who was travelling on S4 coach and found the currency bundles wrapped in old newspapers.

The man told the personnel that he was working for Shubh Gold owned by Praveen Singh at Kozhikode in Kerala. A person known to his owner had handed him six packs of currency notes and three packets of jewellery at Mumbai to be given to the owner, he said.

The seized currency notes in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination accounted for Rs 1,48,58,000, while the gold ornaments weighed around 800 gm worth Rs 40 lakh, the release said.

