Police recover six country bombs in TN

The police here have recovered six country bombs following a similar substance exploding on late Sunday night after coming under the wheel of a tractor.

Police said on Monday no one was injured in the Sunday night incident near Srivilliputhur in the district and the tractor driver managed to escape.

District police chief M Manohar ordered for cordoning and search of the area following which six more country bombs were recovered from the area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)