SANDF probes cause of fire at Air Force Base Waterkloof

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:58 IST
SANDF probes cause of fire at Air Force Base Waterkloof
While Kweta said the SANDF had launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, he said it had no reason to suspect any foul play at this stage. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is investigating the fire that broke out on Sunday evening at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria.

According to the statement released to the media, the blaze started at the bulk fuel depot around 19:00 and was contained within an hour by South African Air Force Firefighting teams from both Air Force Base Waterkloof and Air Force Base Swartkops in Valhalla, Pretoria.

"The cause of the fire, the magnitude of the damage and the cost of the damage to the Bulk Fuel Depot will form part of an investigation that will interrogate all events and incidents that might have led to the fire breakout at the base," the spokesperson, Brigadier Andries Mahapa said.

Meanwhile, he said no structural damage was reported.

Another SANDF's spokesperson, Brigadier-General Mongezi Kweta, told media last night that the fire was sparked by a suspected leakage from a burst pump.

While Kweta said the SANDF had launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, he said it had no reason to suspect any foul play at this stage.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

