Mumbai: 3 held in 2 raids; ganja, mephedrone seized

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three people in two raids and seized ganja and mephedrone from them, an official said on Monday.

The raids were conducted on Sunday by the Kandivali and Ghatkopar units of the ANC, he added.

In a raid carried out on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link road, two people identified as Imran Ansari (42) and Ismail Sheikh (21) were held with 115 kilograms of ganja brought from Odisha and a car cumulatively valued at Rs 33.75 lakh, a Kandivali ANC unit official said. In the second raid, one Saif Chowdhary was held from Jijamata Nagar in Mahul with mephedrone worth Rs 18 lakh, a Ghatkopar ANC unit official said.

Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered and further probe to unravel the peddling network was underway, officials said.

