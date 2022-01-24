HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:10 PM: NATION DEL56 PAR-SESSION-TIMING Budget Session Part I: Different timings for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha in view of Covid New Delhi: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet at separate times of a day for five hours each to ensure Covid distancing norms during the Budget Session beginning January 31.

DEL53 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY Over 162 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt New Delhi: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 162.77 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL46 PM-2NDLD BAL PURASKAR PM interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients; calls on youngsters to support 'Vocal for Local' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged youngsters to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign just as they had taken forward the cleanliness campaign in the country and asserted that the youth are at the centre of all policies being framed by his government.

DEL47 BAL PURUSKAR-PROFILE From dancing on broken glasses to negotiating with terrorist, 29 children conferred Bal Puruskar New Delhi: From dancing on broken glasses to negotiating with terrorists, from fighting an alligator to developing innovative measures to help COVID-19 patients, 29 children from across the country were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar on Monday for their contribution.

DEL57 BIZ-ELECTRONICS-MOBILE-OS Govt mulling policy to facilitate creation of indigenous mobile operating system- MoS IT New Delhi: The government is planning to come up with a policy that will facilitate an ecosystem for the industry to create an indigenous operating system as an alternative to Google's Android and Apple's iOS, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

DEL50 DEF-ARMY-DRONES Army signs contract with ideaForge to procure additional SWITCH1.0 drones New Delhi: The Indian Army has again signed a contract with ideaForge to procure an undisclosed number of a high-altitude variant of SWITCH1.0 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strengthen its surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), military officials said.

DEL41 CBI-CRYPTOGRAPHY-CASE CBI botches up probe into 1996 case of cryptography equipment illegal import; accused acquitted New Delhi: In a major embarrassment to the CBI, a special court has acquitted businessman Harish Gupta who was accused of attempting to import an encryption system from Siemens in Germany in 1995 on the basis of forged certificate of the National Security Guard (NSG), calling it a ''botched up probe''. By Abhishek Shukla DEL54 CONG-SIDHU Amarinder's Pakistan charge against Sidhu an attempt to divert attention: Cong New Delhi: After Amarinder Singh claimed on Monday he had got a message from Pakistan to reinstate Navjot Singh Sidhu in his government in Punjab, the Congress said it was shameful on the former chief minister's part to raise such issues and added it was aimed at diverting attention in the run-up to next month's assembly polls.

DEL48 EC-VOTERS DAY Exercise democratic right enthusiastically: CEC to voters in 5 poll-going states New Delhi: Asserting that arrangements have been made for ''absolutely Covid safe'' assembly polls in five states, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Monday appealed to voters in these states to exercise their democratic right enthusiastically.

DEL52 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES Delhi logs 5,760 Covid cases; positivity rate declines to 11.79% New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Sensex crashes 1,546 pts; worst day in 2 months Mumbai: The domestic equity market on Monday logged the steepest single-day drop in about two months, with the benchmark Sensex crashing nearly 1,546 points to crack below the 58,000-level due to panic selling across counters tracking subdued global stocks.

DEL25 AVI-AI-HANDOVER Air India likely to be handed over to Tata group by weekend New Delhi: Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata group by the end of this week, senior government officials said on Monday.

CAL8 NL-AS-BORDER DISPUTE Nagaland, Assam ready for out-of-court settlement of border dispute: Rio Kohima: The governments of Nagaland and Assam are ready for an out-of-court settlement of the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute between the two northeastern neighbours, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said here on Monday.

BOM10 MH-MOVIE-CONGRESS Congress asks Maha CM to stop release of movie 'Why I killed Gandhi' Mumbai: The Congress on Monday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to stop the upcoming telecast of the movie 'Why I killed Gandhi' on January 30, saying it will strengthen racist tendencies. FOREIGN FGN50: UK-COURT-3RDLD ASSANGE London: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won the latest round in his legal battle against being extradited to the US, as High Court judges in London granted the Australian national permission to take his extradition appeal to the UK's Supreme Court.

FGN51: VIRUS-UK-TRAVELLERS London: Fully vaccinated travellers entering England will soon be exempt from any COVID test requirements, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Monday. RCJ RCJ

