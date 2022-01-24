Left Menu

No question of sending Polish troops to Ukraine, says official

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:15 IST
No question of sending Polish troops to Ukraine, says official
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is yet to make a decision on military help for Ukraine, but will definitely not send troops to the country, the head of the country's National Security Bureau said on Monday.

"We are talking about military help but there is no decision on this matter. There is no question of our army being present on the territory of Ukraine," Pawel Soloch told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022