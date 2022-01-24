No question of sending Polish troops to Ukraine, says official

Poland is yet to make a decision on military help for Ukraine, but will definitely not send troops to the country, the head of the country's National Security Bureau said on Monday.

"We are talking about military help but there is no decision on this matter. There is no question of our army being present on the territory of Ukraine," Pawel Soloch told reporters.

