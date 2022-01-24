Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned -sources
Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:52 IST
Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned, four security and political sources told Reuters.
Kabore has not appeared in public since heavy gunfire erupted at military camps on Sunday. The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS have denounced what they described as an attempted coup in Burkina Faso.
