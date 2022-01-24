Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned -sources

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned, four security and political sources told Reuters.

Kabore has not appeared in public since heavy gunfire erupted at military camps on Sunday. The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS have denounced what they described as an attempted coup in Burkina Faso.

