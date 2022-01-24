38 personnel of BSF died in anti-Naxal ops in Chhattisgarh and Odisha in over 10 years: official

A total of 38 officers and troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) had attained martyrdom while fighting ultras in Chhattisgarh and Odisha in over the last ten years, a senior BSF officer said on Monday.

The force had killed 18 insurgents and arrested nearly 1,650 cadres in the two states, added the officer.

During the same period, the BSF had recovered 1,473 weapons, 958 IEDs and 3,176 kg of explosives, Bhatti said, adding that 15 weapons and 54 IEDs were recovered last year.

At least 14 insurgents had arrested/surrendered last year in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, he added.

The BSF is presently deployed in insurgency-hit Kanker, Narayanpur and Kondagoan districts in Chhattisgarh, and in Malkangiri and Koraput districts in Odisha. ''Starting with 41 Company Operating Bases (COBs)/posts in Chhattisgarh and Odisha in 2009-10, the BSF has expanded to 108 COBs/posts in the interior areas of these two states,'' the ADG said. In the last two years, eight COBs had been set up in Chhattisgarh and six in Odisha, he added. The BSF has supported the installation of 91 mobile phone towers in Chhattisgarh's Kanker and Narayanpur districts, the ADG said.

