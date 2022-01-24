Bundi DM, SP welcome Dalit groom in Chadi village under 'Op Equality'

Chadi, a nondescript village in the neighbouring Bundi district, Monday witnessed an unusual spectacle of the DM and SP along with several officials and scores of villagers, including some upper-caste men, welcoming a Dalit groom reaching the village on a mere along with his 'baratis' amid full pomp and show.

Bundi District Magistrate Renu Jaipal, Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav and other officials welcomed the Dalit groom as part of the launch of "Operation Samanta (equality)" by the district administration in the village dominated by upper caste people, an official said after participating in the programme.

The novel operation launched by the district police is aimed at instilling confidence among the Dalit community besides a sense of respect in everyone for everyone else and rid the notorious practice of preventing Dalit grooms from reaching upper caste-dominated villages on a mere along with their 'barats', he said.

The Bundi district administration was galvanised into taking the step on a complaint of a Dalit community man, Dhanraj Meghwal of the Bakshpura village, after he approached the DM nearly a month ago, fearing disruption of the marriage of his graduate son Shriram's with the graduate daughter Draupadi of Babulal Meghawal of the Chadi village.

Acting on the complaint, Renu Jaipal did not only assure Dhanraj of all legal protection but also ordered a survey of upper caste-dominated villages and prepared a list of all such villages.

She subsequently began interactions with the residents of all listed villages, including the upper caste people, impressing upon them to discard the discriminatory practice against Dalits in the interest of the society and the country, SP Yadav said.

DM Renu Jaipal also impressed upon them that their failure to discard the discriminatory practice would bring into play the relevant laws, including the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) Act, to the detriment of their well-being, SP Yadav said.

The message, hopefully, has percolated down well in the area and this was the first marriage of a Dalit under "Operation Equality'' and many more similar marriages are likely to be solemnised in coming days in the district, he added. Speaking about the district police initiative, Bundi SP Yadav told PTI that the station house officers of various police stations and his district's circle officers played an ''exemplary role'' in surveying the villages and convincing people to abandon the discriminatory practice.

