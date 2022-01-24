Anganwadi workers, helpers stage dharna in Gurugram

A group of anganwadi workers and helpers staged a protest outside the administrative building Vikas Sadan in Gurugram on Monday, demanding higher wages and regularisation of service.

The anganwadi workers and helpers are on a strike over their demands. Monday morning, a number of them reached Vikas Sadan and staged a dharna.

Administrative work came to a standstill as the protesters blocked entry to the office building.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the dharna site. The anganwadi workers and helpers said they will intensify their protest if the Haryana government fails to meet their demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)