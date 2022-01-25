Left Menu

Lone Heidelberg gunman was 18-year old biology student -authorities

Police had already searched the home of the gunman in Mannheim but it was too early to detect a motive for the attack, a state prosecutor said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:26 IST
The lone gunman who opened fire in a lecture hall at a German university earlier on Monday before shooting himself dead was an 18-year old German biology student who had no previous criminal record in the country, authorities said. One of the four people wounded in the attack that occurred around midday at the southwestern German university town of Heidelberg later died of her injuries, the interior minister of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg Thomas Strobl told a news conference.

The attacker had bought two guns abroad, said Mannheim police chief Siegfried Kollmar, adding he could not say in which country as that could hurt the investigation. Police had already searched the home of the gunman in Mannheim but it was too early to detect a motive for the attack, a state prosecutor said.

