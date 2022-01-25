Georgia prosecutor to be able to seat special grand jury in Trump election probe -CNN

The prosecutor for Georgia's Fulton County, which is probing former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, will be allowed to seat a special grand jury beginning this spring, CNN reported on Monday.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to aid her investigation into Trump's efforts to influence the U.S. state's 2020 election results.