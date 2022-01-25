Left Menu

Tennessee deputy found shot dead in burning home

A Tennessee man was charged on Monday in the slaying of a sheriffs deputy who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home, officials said.Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, did not report for work Sunday evening.

  • Country:
  • United States

A Tennessee man was charged on Monday in the slaying of a sheriff's deputy who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home, officials said.

Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, did not report for work Sunday evening. A colleague went to check on her and found her home in flames, the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters found Puckett's body inside. She had been shot and was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

James Jackson Conn, 27, of Smyrna, an acquaintance, was arrested after a standoff on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. Conn was being held without bond, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. It was not known if he had an attorney.

Puckett had worked with the sheriff's office for four years, officials said.

''Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna's family and her Sheriff's Office family are facing right now,'' Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement.

