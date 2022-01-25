Left Menu

India reports 2,55,874 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate dips to 15.52 pc

India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 50,190 less than yesterday, taking the daily positivity rate down to 15.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 09:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With this, the active caseload stands at 22,36,842, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.17 per cent.

As many as 2,67,753 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours. With the Covid recovery rate at 93.15 per cent, the cumulative recoveries from the virus across the country stand at 3,70,71,898. The Ministry also reported 614 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours.

Notably, 16,49,108 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours; 1,74,355 more than on Monday. Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 162.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

