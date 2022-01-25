Left Menu

President's Fire Service Medal for gallantry conferred posthumously on Maharashtra fireman

The President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been posthumously conferred on Balu Damu Deshmukh, a fireman rescuer in Maharashtra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:58 IST
President's Fire Service Medal for gallantry conferred posthumously on Maharashtra fireman
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been posthumously conferred on Balu Damu Deshmukh, a fireman rescuer in Maharashtra. Fire Service Medals for Gallantry have also been awarded to Gujarat's Basant Kumar Pareek, an Additional Chief Fire Officer and Punjab's Pradeep Kumar, a Fire Station Officer, said a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Satvinder Puri, Chief Warden (CD) of Delhi and Willy Nonglang Dy. Controller (CD) of Meghalaya have been awarded President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal For Distinguished Service. On the occasion of Republic Day, 2022, 42 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals, according to the statement.

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. Out of 42 personnel, President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 1 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 2 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry, as per the statement.

President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 9 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 30 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services, according to the statement. In addition, 25 personnel/ volunteers are also awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022. Of these, President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to 02 personnel and 23 personnel respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

