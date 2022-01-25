Left Menu

NATO to determine troop posture regarding Ukraine -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:49 IST
The NATO alliance will make all decisions on possible movement of troops amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, U.S. Deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer said on Tuesday.

"That's going to be a decision for the alliance to make," he told CNN in an interview. "The alliance will make decisions about force posture adjustments, but they are ready to go at a moment's notice when the alliance decides."

