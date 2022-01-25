Left Menu

SC agrees to hear Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's plea for anticipatory bail in attempt to murder case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 27 the petition of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane challenging the Bombay High Court order which rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged in Sindhudurg district last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:18 IST
SC agrees to hear Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's plea for anticipatory bail in attempt to murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 27 the petition of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane challenging the Bombay High Court order which rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged in Sindhudurg district last month. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli agreed to consider the plea for urgent listing after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rane, sought an urgent hearing of the case.

Rohatgi alleged that it was a case of "political rivalry". "Upon being mentioned by Mr Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel for the petitioner, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to list the matter on January 27, 2022 before an appropriateBench," the apex court stated in its order.

Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, challenged the January 17 Bombay High Court order which rejected his pre-arrest in an alleged attempt to murder case. His plea seeking anticipatory bail was rejected by the High court after a local court in Sindhudurg district quashed his anticipatory bail on December 31.

Rane represents the Kankavli Assembly seat in the Sindhudurg district. A case was registered against Rane after a Kankavli resident named Santosh Parab, 44, had filed a police complaint claiming he was assaulted by certain persons linked with the Kankavli MLA. The incident took place on December 18, 2021, in the Kankavli region of Maharashtra during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.

Rane's plea in the High Court had stated that the police investigation has not yet found anything that would point to his involvement in the attempt-to-murder case. He has been charged with Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022