Left Menu

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan, while Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will receive Padma Bhushan, said the government on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:06 IST
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan, while Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will receive Padma Bhushan, said the government on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. Kalyan was the 16th chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from June 24, 1991, to December 6, 1992. He was also Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014.

Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech will also be awarded Padma Bhushan. The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022