Hike wages of skilled labour like tradition mason, ASI official tells Maha minister

The wages decided by government agencies for high skilled labour like traditional mason are low, and the amount should be revised from Rs 795 per day to at least Rs 1,500, a senior Archeological Survey of India official said here on Tuesday.

Milan Kumar Chawale, ASI Superintendent of Aurangabad, made the demand after Maharashtra Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh held a meeting here to discuss issues associated with the Central and state departments.

''The ASI has authority to use the rate list of the state where the monument is located. In Maharashtra, the wages for high skilled labour (traditional mason) range from Rs 724 to 864 rupees per day as per their category (A,B,C). Neighbouring states like Telangana pay Rs 1700 rupees for the same work,'' he said.

''The rate list should be revised and the wages should be hiked to Rs 1500. At low wages, skilled labour will not come to the state. This is hampering conservation work of ASI protected monuments,'' Chawale added.

Deshmukh told reporters the state will think positively on the issue and come up with a solution.

